Sobhita Dhulipala Strongly Reacts To Dating Rumours With Naga Chaitanya

New Delhi: The Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently attended the press screening of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' which also features the star in a pivotal role. At the event, she broke her silence on dating rumours linking her name with Naga Chaitanya.

SOBHITA DHULIPALA ON DATING RUMOURS

Filmibeat quoted Sobhita Dhulipala as saying, "I’m very fortunate of having a chance to work with beautiful films. I’m a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed on three AR Rahman songs in Mani Ratnam’s film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business. Instead of answering or clarifying things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person."

Soon after Chay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce announcement in 2021, speculation about Sobhita dating Naga caught attention. It was earlier reported that the two were vacationing in London after a picture of the Custody actor with the Michelin star chef Surender Mohan went viral. Sobhita could be seen sitting at the back in the photo. However, neither of the stars has made their relationship status public as yet.

In his latest interview with ETimes, Naga Chaitanya said that he respects his ex-wife Samantha a lot. He said, "She is a lovely person and deserves all happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That’s what I feel bad about. And do you know what is worse? They bring in a third party, someone who is not connected to my past to create headlines out of that. It is very disrespectful to the third party whom they are unnecessarily involving with my past."