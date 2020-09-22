Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan remember MAK Pataudi on 9th death anniversary

Mumbai: On the ninth death anniversary of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi his daughter, actress Soha Ali Khan, penned an Instagram post.

Sharing a black-and-white photograph of her father, Sara wrote: "1941-2011 . To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die."

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, remembered her father-in-law.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories and posted a dashing picture of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Along with it, she put up a heart emoji.

Pataudi passed away on September 22, 2011, after battling a severe lung infection. He was 70.