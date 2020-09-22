हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan remember MAK Pataudi on 9th death anniversary

MAK Pataudi passed away on September 22, 2011, after battling a severe lung infection. He was 70.

Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan remember MAK Pataudi on 9th death anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: On the ninth death anniversary of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi his daughter, actress Soha Ali Khan, penned an Instagram post.

Sharing a black-and-white photograph of her father, Sara wrote: "1941-2011 . To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1941-2011  To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, remembered her father-in-law.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories and posted a dashing picture of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Along with it, she put up a heart emoji.

Pataudi passed away on September 22, 2011, after battling a severe lung infection. He was 70.

 

Mansoor Ali Khan PataudiMAK PataudiSoha Ali KhanKareena Kapoor KhanMAK Pataudi death anniversarySaif Ali Khan
