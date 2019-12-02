Soha Ali Khan visits father Mansoor Ali Khan's grave with daughter Inaaya- See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan visited the grave of her late father and Nawab of Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan with her two-year-old daughter Inaaya Kemmu. Tiger Pataudi is buried next to his father Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi in their ancestral home, Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

Sharing the picture of the tombstone of his grave, Soha wrote, "“Wish you were here,”. The picture shows both Inaaya and Soha praying in front of the grave. The epitaph read, "“Love me when I am dead and do not let me die.”

Mansoor Ali Khan died at the age of 70 in Delhi due to a lung infection. He was survived by his superstar wife Sharmila Tagore, son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Saba and Soha Ali Khan.

In an interview with DNA, Soha described her father as the "coolest person in the world". “I shared a good relationship with him and had a huge amount of respect for him. I’m happy that I put it down because after he passed away, these were the things that I was thinking about,” she said.