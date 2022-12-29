Sohail Khan TROLLED for ‘drunk’ video from Salman Khan’s birthday bash, netizens say ‘yeh to nashe mai talli hai’

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s 57th birthday bash was a star-studded affair as several celebrities from the industry and family members came together to celebrate the big day. However, one thing that caught netizens attention the most was his brother Sohail Khan’s drunk video that went viral.

In the video shared by the paparazzi account, Sohail could be seen posing with his brother Arbaaz and kids. Sohail could be seen smiling and walking slowly towards the gate as he put his arm around his younger son Yohan. However, a lot of people on the internet felt that he was drunk and wrote that down in the comments section.

“How high is that other brother?? His older son is embarrassed,” commented one user. “Nashedi...,” commented another user with laughter emojis. A user even commented that Seema Sajdeh left him because he looks high all the time. “Sohail needs to get help he’s always looks high wonder why she left him,” the user wrote. “Sohail Khan to nashe mai talli hai,” another user wrote.

Watch the video here

Look at the comments

Sohail Khan was married to Seema Kiran Sajdeh for 24 years but they parted ways this year and the reason was never told. They have two sons together, Nirvaan and Yohan. Even before filing for divorce, they were living in separate apartments for quite some time as was also shown in the Netflix series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s 57th birthday bash grabbed limelight as it saw the presence of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and fans were happy to see both the actors together. Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, rumoured girlfrined Iulia Vantur, actors Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pooja Hedge were also present at the party.