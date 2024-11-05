Mumbai: Somy Ali, an actress and social worker who dated Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 90s, says being known as his ex-girlfriend is the biggest curse for her.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Somy Ali spoke about her days with Salman, her tryst with Bollywood, her NGO 'No More Tears', underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, etc.

When asked, "if her tumultuous relationship with Salman Khan had yielded any benefits, such as increased recognition, as even today she's often identified as Salman's ex-girlfriend".

Somy replied: "It is the biggest curse for me. I have done such good work in America and achieved so much, still, people identify me as Salman's ex-girlfriend."

She continued, "Salman Khan will be turning 59 or 60 this December, still behaves like a playground or high school bully, harassing others due to his insecurities. He keeps telling people not to talk to me."

She also discussed Manisha Koirala, revealing: "Manisha told me that someone had informed her I had cancer. I was shocked. I said: 'No, what are you saying? I wanted to reach out to you because we hadn't been in touch for so long. In fact, I had no idea about your cancer.'"

She shared insights on her relationship with Salman Khan, saying, "Salman has a pattern -- the seven-year itch. Women usually stay with him for seven years before discovering his true self. Interestingly, he never ends relationships; the girl always walks away. It takes her seven years to figure out what he truly is.’

Somy Ali revealed she had no contact with the Indian film industry for a long time. She explained, 'Whenever I thought of Indian cinema, it reminded me of Salman, filling me with sadness and depression.’