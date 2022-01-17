हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sonal chauhan

Sonal Chauhan to play lead opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna in 'The Ghost'?

Initially, Kajal Agarwal was supposed to play the lead in the film 'The Ghost'. However, she walked out of the project as she is expecting her first baby. 

Sonal Chauhan to play lead opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna in &#039;The Ghost&#039;?
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: 'Jannat' fame Sonal Chauhan will reportedly play the lead opposite superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna in 'The Ghost' film.

A source close to the film said, "Makers felt Sonal Chauhan was the best fit for the lead role opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost. They felt both the actors Sonal and Nagarjuna would make for a fine on screen pair and that's when they approached her. The two are definitely going to portray some great chemistry in the film."

Initially, Kajal Agarwal was supposed to play the lead. However, she walked out of the project as she is expecting her first baby. 

Then makers got Jacqueline Fernandez on board, but later she exited the project due to unknown reasons.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
sonal chauhanAkkineni NagarjunaThe GhostSonal Chauhan filmKajal AgarwalJacqueline Fernandez
Next
Story

Salman Khan is my big brother: Kamaal Rashid Khan ends war of words with superstar, calls for truce

Must Watch

PT48M45S

Taal Thok Ke Live: Whose welfare will the farmer do?