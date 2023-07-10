trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633256
Sonam Kapoor Slays In Sister Rhea's Long Ruffle Dress, Actress' Look Is Worth More Than Rs 4 Lakh; Deets Inside

The 'Blind' actor was dressed up for a dance party in white dress with ruffled bottom ruffles and a tied collar. Sonam completed her look with minimal makeup, a low bun, and minimal accessories.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Actor Sonam Kapoor wore an outfit that belongs to her sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos of herself wearing a white midi dress. She captioned the post, "Summer ethereal white, for a dance party... Wearing my sister's dress, styled by her." 

 

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

She revealed that the outfit is owned by her sister Rhea Kapoor and also was styled by her. Rhea also posted pictures of Sonam on her Instagram and wrote, "Like a swan. Sharing dresses since 1987 with @sonamkapoor."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The 'Blind' actor was dressed up for a dance party in white dress with ruffled bottom ruffles and a tied collar. Sonam completed her look with minimal makeup, a low bun, and minimal accessories.

The long charmeuse ruffle dress from Lanvin is worth Rs. 3,24,399 and the constance leather sandals from The Row are priced at Rs. 75,927. The stunning ensemble of the actress is worth more than Rs. 4 Lakh and we are sure that it is all worth it. The Kapoor divas are totally slaying the look and we are huge fans!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @swarufashions

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam is recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.

The film marks Sonam's return to the acting world after a long hiatus. She was on maternity break.

On the other hand, Rhea collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming film 'The Crew'. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

