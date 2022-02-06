'Song became mute', Chief Ministers of Telugu states condole death of Lata Mangeshkar

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday condoled the death of noted playback singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

Chandrasekhar Rao said that Lata Mangeshkar left a permanent impression for the last eight decades in the playback singing and her death has left a void, which can never be filled in the music world of the country.

The chief minister said through her singing, Lata gave us divine music and she is a blessing given by the God to Indian music. "With Lata's death the song became mute and the Music Mahal became vacant," the CM said. He noted that Lata sang 50,000 songs in 1,000 films in 20 languages.

"As a playback singer Lata Ji used to sing, imagining the expressions to be given by the actresses. The film producers used to get the dates of Lata first then they would fix the dates of actors and this alone showed her class and demand," KCR said.

The chief minister said Lata was a bridge between the North and South film music.

Lata Mangeshkar, who got her classical music training under Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, mastered the Urdu language, which helped her to render Urdu ghazals faultlessly and with the original fragrance. She lent respect to the numerous awards she received both at the national and international levels. There may be several more singers who may come, none can replace Lata," the CM said and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar.

The motif of classical and film songs, which was music to the ears for over seven generations, has remained the undisputed and indispensable voice of the nation, he said.

She held her uniqueness till the last stanza of her career and her passing away is a great loss to Indian music, the chief minister said while joining the chorus of mourners in the hour of sadness spread over the nation and music world.