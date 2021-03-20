Sonu Sood gets emotional over SpiceJet video honouring him as ‘Saviour Sonu Sood’ for helping migrant workers

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has been trending all over social media for his humanitarian deeds. Recently, the airline SpiceJet released a video honouring his initiative to help migrant workers get home during the lockdown. The airline also wrapped a Boeing 737 aircraft with a huge artwork representing him.

A grateful Sonu Sood reposted the pictures of the livery on Twitter and wrote, “Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for the love. Miss my parents more.”

Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket.

Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more. @flyspicejet pic.twitter.com/MYipwwYReG — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 20, 2021

Earlier, SpiceJet had taken to Twitter to post a thread that congratulated Sood for joining hands with the airline to repatriate and evacuate more than 2.5 lakh citizens from across the world during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The actor had helped more than hundreds of students to safely return back to India during the lockdown.

The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8wYUml4tdD — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 19, 2021

Sonu Sood rose to the headlines last year when he took it upon himself to arrange transportation of stranded migrants during the nationwide lockdown. In September 2020, the ‘Dabbang’ actor was awarded the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), for his efforts to help Indian migrants.

Last year, he had also launched a website called ‘Pravasi Rojgar’ to help migrant workers find employment amid the pandemic. Most recently, he launched a healthcare initiative ‘Ilaaj India’ on February 19, to provide medical assistance to needy patients.