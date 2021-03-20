हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonu Sood gets emotional over SpiceJet video honouring him as ‘Saviour Sonu Sood’ for helping migrant workers

Recently, SpiceJet posted a video honouring the contribution of actor Sonu Sood in repatriating students and providing transportation to migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The airline also wrapped a Boeing 737 aircraft with artwork representing the actor and titled him as 'Saviour Sonu Sood'.

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has been trending all over social media for his humanitarian deeds. Recently, the airline SpiceJet released a video honouring his initiative to help migrant workers get home during the lockdown. The airline also wrapped a Boeing 737 aircraft with a huge artwork representing him. 

A grateful Sonu Sood reposted the pictures of the livery on Twitter and wrote, “Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for the love. Miss my parents more.” 

Here’s his tweet:

Earlier, SpiceJet had taken to Twitter to post a thread that congratulated Sood for joining hands with the airline to repatriate and evacuate more than 2.5 lakh citizens from across the world during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The actor had helped more than hundreds of students to safely return back to India during the lockdown.

Watch the video here: 

 

Sonu Sood rose to the headlines last year when he took it upon himself to arrange transportation of stranded migrants during the nationwide lockdown. In September 2020, the ‘Dabbang’ actor was awarded the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), for his efforts to help Indian migrants. 

Last year, he had also launched a website called ‘Pravasi Rojgar’ to help migrant workers find employment amid the pandemic. Most recently, he launched a healthcare initiative ‘Ilaaj India’ on February 19, to provide medical assistance to needy patients.

