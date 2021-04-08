हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood urges government to start COVID-19 vaccination for 25 years and above, says 'maximum youngsters affected'

Sonu Sood got his first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday and shared the video on social media.

Sonu Sood urges government to start COVID-19 vaccination for 25 years and above, says &#039;maximum youngsters affected&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Good Samaritan and actor Sonu Sood after getting his first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday urged the government of the country to start the drive for people as young as 25. 

Sonu Sood tweeted: I urge @MoHFW_INDIA to consider  25 years and above getting vaccinated too. With number of cases rising and even kids getting infected in large numbers with virus it's high time we announce the vaccination for 25 years and above. Max number of cases I come across are youngsters.

The 47-year-old actor, who catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown last year, said his aim now is to encourage more people to receive the vaccine, reports PTI.

He also launched "Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life" - a vaccination drive campaign to create awareness.

Previously, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Shetty and Anees Bazmee received their first dose of the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu SoodCOVID-19Coronaviruscovid vaccinecoronavirus vaccinationCOVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club, sister Kylie Jenner drops from the list

Must Watch

PT4M37S

Breaking News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took second dose of Coronavirus vaccine