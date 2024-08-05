Advertisement
Sonu Sood's Chiseled Abs Ignites Fitness Motivation Across The Internet

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has once again proven why he's a fitness inspiration to many.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sonu Sood's Chiseled Abs Ignites Fitness Motivation Across The Internet (Image: @sonu_sood/Instagram)

New Delhi: His latest Instagram post, showcasing his impressive physique and chiseled abs, has gone viral and left fans and fitness enthusiasts in awe.

The photo, which captures Sood in peak form, has garnered thousands of likes and comments, with many hailing him as a "legend" and asking him to reveal his diet and workout regime. Sood's disciplined lifestyle, which includes dedicating at least two hours a day to fitness, is evident in his athletic build.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

This comes as Sood gears up for the release of his upcoming film 'Fateh', which marks his directorial debut. The film, set to release on January 10, 2025, explores real-life instances of cybercrime with a blend of action and features breathtaking action sequences choreographed by Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker. Sood will share the screen with Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez.

With 'Fateh', Sood promises to elevate Indian action cinema, and his own fitness levels are a testament to his dedication to the craft. Fans can't wait to see him in action on the big screen!

