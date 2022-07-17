NEW DELHI: Actress-singer Sophie Choudry, who keeps raising temperatures, is chilling on an island. Sophie is teasing fans with her bewitching pictures from her Maldives vacation.

The actress is seen posing in a beautiful bright sultry pink bikini amid the blue waters. The 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects' actress is seen performing a killer yoga position in the crystal blue-green water. Her caption read, "A reminder that the sun always shines after the storm #lifelessons. Also, I ate too much cake this week so this is motivation to get back on track. Thanku my @ambereenyusuf for this killer shot."

Her bestie and celebrity fashion designer reacted to her photo and dropped a few emojis. Actor Ashish Chowdhry reacted, "Spohhhhhh."

Sophie can be seen showing off a fantastic figure, and she also appears to be preparing to plunge into the sea. Well, her fans are aware of Sophie's fondness for water. She frequently tweets pictures of her beach vacations or poolside lounging.

Sophie Choudry, who was born in the United Kingdom started off as a singer in an all-female band 'Sansara' in 2000.

She later moved to Mumbai and became a VJ for MTV and hosted the show 'MTV Loveline'. Later, she came out with her own album with songs 'Jadugar Saiyaan', Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi, and Bachke Rehna Re Baba.

Her second album was called 'Sound of Sophie' after which she became the brand ambassador of a fashion brand Madame. She has worked with many renowned music composers such as Rishi Rich, Bappi Lahiri, Biddu and Gaurav Das Gupta while working on her second album.

She is best remembered for her role in Mallika Sherawat and Rahul Bose's film 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects'.

