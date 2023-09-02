Sophie Choudry Raises Temperature In Lacy Bikini By The Beach, Netizens Say She Is 'Aging Like Fine Wine'

New Delhi: Sophie Choudhary is one of the most fit actresses in the industry today. She is super active on social media and keeps dropping bombshell pictures and videos with fans. The fashionista often shares her stunning bikini looks on Instagram and fans go gaga over it. Recently, while enjoying the beach time, Sophie stunned in a lacy bikini and netizens are in love.

Sophie took to Instagram on Friday to share a hot video of herself enjoying her vacation. The actress looked like sunshine amid the blue waves as she donned a yellow string bikini with a matching thong and sarong tied around her waist. Adding the song 'I Know What You Want' to the video, Sophie wrote in the caption, "The last of summer #summer23 #beachlife #beachlover #ocean #islandvibes #trending #bikinilife #sophiechoudry #september #mothernature" Sophie can be seen showing off her perfect figure, and she also appears to be preparing to plunge into the sea.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'Aging like fine wine,' 'Super hot,' wrote another. 'Uff ufff,' commented a third one. 'Gorgeous stunning and beautiful,' added another one. Earlier, Sophie had shared a picture on Instagram on Thursday in which she stood against the backdrop of the bright blue sea, as she posed in her gorgeous, yellow, backless bikini set. With her back to the camera, Sophie looked at the sky as she held her hair to tie a ponytail.

Sophie Choudry, who was born in the United Kingdom started off as a singer in an all-female band 'Sansara' in 2000.

She later moved to Mumbai and became a VJ for MTV and hosted the show 'MTV Loveline'. Later, she came out with her own album with songs 'Jadugar Saiyaan', Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi, and Bachke Rehna Re Baba. Her second album was called 'Sound of Sophie' after which she became the brand ambassador of a fashion brand Madame. She has worked with many renowned music composers such as Rishi Rich, Bappi Lahiri, Biddu and Gaurav Das Gupta while working on her second album.

She is best remembered for her role in Mallika Sherawat and Rahul Bose's film 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects'.