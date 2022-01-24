Sophie Choudry sizzles as she soaks 'Vitamin Sea' in printed bikini: See pics

New Delhi: Singer and actress Sophie Choudry got a much-needed dose of Vitamin Sea as seen in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, the 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects' actress shared a sizzling picture of herself emerging out of the sea in a multi-coloured bikini.

She looked up as she emerged from the clear, blue water and flaunted her toned physique.

Sophie captioned the photo with a pun as she wrote, "All I need is a dose of vitamin sea" and a couple of hashtags - "#sundaze #vitaminsea #paradise #whereiwannabe #free #oceanlife #daydreaming #nofilterneeded #islandlife #myhappyplace #sunkissed #fitnessgoals #sophiechoudry #maldives #sonevajani #discoversoneva."

Take a look at her post:

Sophie Choudry who was born in the UK started off as a singer in an all-female band 'Sansara' in 2000.

She later moved to Mumbai and became a VJ for MTV and hosted the show 'MTV Loveline'. Later, she came out with her own album with songs 'Jadugar Saiyaan', Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi, and Bachke Rehna Re Baba.

Her second album was called 'Sound of Sophie' after which she became the brand ambassador of a fashion brand Madame. She has worked with many renowned music composers such as Rishi Rich, Bappi Lahiri, Biddu and Gaurav Das Gupta while working on her second album.

She is best remembered for her role in Mallika Sherawat and Rahul Bose's film 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects'.