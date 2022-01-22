हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu's impressive skiing progress, Sophie Choudry cheers for her - Watch

The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been practising skiing for the past few days.

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu&#039;s impressive skiing progress, Sophie Choudry cheers for her - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: Actress Samantha, who is holidaying in Verbier, Switzerland, seems to be having the time of her life, impressing her fans with news skills that she seems to have acquired in a short span of time.

Yes, the actress, it seems, has not just learnt but also mastered the art of skiing within a very short period of time, much to the delight of all her fans and well-wishers, who are filled with admiration for her.

The actress, who commands a huge fan base all across south India, posted a picture of herself in skiing gear and later, a video clip of herself skiing on Instagram.

 

She said, "Day 4 is when the magic happens", adding a hashtag, "Skiing ain`t easy but it sure is fun."

Shortly, she posted a video of herself skiing a considerably long distance, and said, "Leave your ego at home they said... no truer words have been spoken."

 

It was not just her fans who were bowled by her skiing skills, celebrities like Priya Atlee, the wife of director Atlee, her close friend and stylist Neeraja Kona and actress Pragya Jaiswal were also among those who were impressed.

