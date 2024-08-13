Sridevi’s Birth Anniversary: Boney Kapoor Once Revealed How Sridevi Kept A Check On Arjun, Anshula Kapoor

New Delhi: Sridevi, an acclaimed actress who dominated Bollywood and delivered unforgettable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema, began her career at a young age. Just four years after her birth on August 13, 1963, she made her debut in Tamil cinema with 'Kandhan Karunai'. She ventured into Hindi films with 'Solva Sawan' in 1979 and quickly became a prominent figure in Bollywood. During this period, she met filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and the two married in Shirdi in 1996.

Boney Kapoor was previously married to Mona Shourie and had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Despite being their stepmother, Sridevi treated them with equal love and care as her own daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. In an interview with Filmfare, Boney Kapoor revealed how Sridevi maintained a close connection with all four children, frequently checking on Arjun and Anshula, he said, “Her priority is our children. She constantly checks with me about Arjun and Anshula.” Even after late nights, she would wake up early to ensure the girls had breakfast and would walk them to the gate as they left for school.

Boney Kapoor described his wife as a “devoted family person,” noting her commitment extended not only to their children but also to his parents. He recalled celebrating his 50th birthday with all his children present, a testament to Sridevi's efforts to keep the family united. “She always went the extra mile to keep the family together,” he said.

Known as the 'first female superstar' of Indian cinema, Sridevi's career spanned over five decades, making her one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time with nearly 300 films to her name. Boney Kapoor was first struck by her beauty and talent in the 1970s while watching her in Tamil films. Boney said that their initial meeting on set was a “dream come true” for him.

At the India Today Woman Summit in 2013, Boney shared that Sridevi was an introvert who initially shied away from strangers. Despite her reserved nature, the few words she spoke to him left a deep impression. As he continued to work with her, he fell deeply in love, and eventually, so did she. Despite being married to Mona at the time, Boney did not hide his feelings. He confessed his love to his ex-wife and, once their relationship was open, he and Sridevi remained inseparable, marrying in 1996.