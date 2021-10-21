हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saba Pataudi

Saba Ali Khan criticises paps for chasing after Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan for photo-op

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh Ali Khan was recently captured in a car by shutterbugs who were chasing the vehicle he was in.

Saba Ali Khan criticises paps for chasing after Kareena Kapoor&#039;s son Jeh Ali Khan for photo-op
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is unhappy with how shutterbugs chased Kareena Kapoor and Saif's younger son Jeh Ali Khan to get a picture as seen in a recent video circulating on social media.

In the video, Jeh is being taken inside a car after which paps chase the car to get a glimpse of the baby. 

Saba called this 'torture' and told the media to stop since he is only a child. She took to Instagram to share the video on her story and wrote, "Is this what media wants? To torture a child? Chasing! Stop! He is a baby."

Take a look at her post:

Saba

 

Saba Ali Khan is known for sharing family pictures and especially the unseen pics of their childhood days. 

She had recently also shared an adorable picture of her with baby Jeh. With the photo, she wrote in the caption, "Jeh...my JAAN . MISSING my munchkin Media captured him attending a party .. I was reminded of this MOMENT. Love you my dumpling. Protect you Always. Though guess he loves the earring..he's aiming to pull out!! Watch the little naughty fist!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, this year. Taimur has now been promoted to a big brother status - as the couple are now proud parents to two boys. 

Tags:
Saba PataudiSaba Ali KhanJehJehangir Ali KhanKareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanTaimur Ali Khan
