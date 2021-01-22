हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Street in Delhi to be renamed after Sushant Singh Rajput, inauguration soon

New Delhi: A proposal to rename a street in Andrews Ganj area after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been approved, said Abhishek Dutt, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation`s (SDMC) Congress councillor, on the 35th birth anniversary of the late star on Thursday. 

"Six months ago I received a request to rename a street in Andrews Ganj area after Sushant Singh Rajput. The proposal has finally been approved," Dutt told ANI. 

"We will soon be inaugurating this street. It is very important to give him the respect he deserves," he added. 

Remembering the late actor on his 35th birth anniversary, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes to him. While the star's celebrity friends shared heartfelt messages on social media, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti announced a special scholarship fund in his memory. Sushant died by alleged suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020. 

His passing away triggered a massive controversy, with his family alleging foul play and levelling several allegations on his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter surrounding his death.

 

