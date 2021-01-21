हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shares unseen adorable house videos - Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend and first co-star from the popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' Ankita Lokhande took to social media and remembered the late actor in her own sweet way. She shared an emotional note along with a few unseen house videos on Instagram which will surely make your eyes moist. Many celebs commented on her timeline as well.

On Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s birth anniversary, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shares unseen adorable house videos - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death sent shock waves across the nation. He was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise not only left fans, family and friends mourning but also saw a global campaign seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. 

The actor's former girlfriend and first co-star from the popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' Ankita Lokhande took to social media and remembered Sushant in her own sweet way. She shared an emotional note along with a few unseen house videos which will surely make your eyes moist.

Several celeb friends and fans dropped their comments on Ankita Lokhande's timeline. 

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput made their television debut as leads in Balaji Telefilms's 'Pavitra Rishta' by Ekta Kapoor. 

The two dated for about 5-6 years before parting ways and breaking a million hearts of their fans. 

On Sushant's birthday, his fans and followers are trending #SushantDay on Twitter, marking January 21 as the day dedicated to the 34-year-old shining star, who would have turned a year older today. 

The death of a popular actor under mysterious circumstances made it a sensational case for months with premiere agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case from various angles respectively. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh Rajput birthdayHappy Birthday Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary
Next
Story

War director Siddharth Anand had a fight on 'Pathan' sets? Here's the truth
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT36M51S

US: President Joe Biden took some important decisions as soon as he took Presidency