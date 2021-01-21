On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shares unseen adorable house videos - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death sent shock waves across the nation. He was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise not only left fans, family and friends mourning but also saw a global campaign seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor's former girlfriend and first co-star from the popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' Ankita Lokhande took to social media and remembered Sushant in her own sweet way. She shared an emotional note along with a few unseen house videos which will surely make your eyes moist.

Several celeb friends and fans dropped their comments on Ankita Lokhande's timeline.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput made their television debut as leads in Balaji Telefilms's 'Pavitra Rishta' by Ekta Kapoor.

The two dated for about 5-6 years before parting ways and breaking a million hearts of their fans.

On Sushant's birthday, his fans and followers are trending #SushantDay on Twitter, marking January 21 as the day dedicated to the 34-year-old shining star, who would have turned a year older today.

The death of a popular actor under mysterious circumstances made it a sensational case for months with premiere agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case from various angles respectively.