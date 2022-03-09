हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy pool-time with AbRam Khan: Video

Suhana Khan lovingly holds AbRam Khan, as she enjoys a swim with Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy pool-time with AbRam Khan: Video

New Delhi: It is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday are BFFs. The trio had a blast this International Women’s Day that fell on Tuesday. Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya enjoyed pool time along with Ananya’s younger sister Rysa Panday and Suhana’s baby brother AbRam Khan.

Sharing a photo and video of the same on Instagram, Ananya Panday wrote, “where there is a woman, there is magic grateful to be surrounded by so much magic #WomensDayEveryday”. Suhana commented on the post and wrote, “Love uuuu”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

In the polaroid photo’s picture shared by the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress, she, Suhana and Shanaya can be seen smiling from the camera, from inside the pool.

The video features Suhana hugging AbRam while swimming. Ananya and Shanaya were also swimming with them.

Shanaya Kapoor also shared the videos of the same and captioned her post, “pool day with my favs”.

Her mommy Maheep Kapoor took to the comment section and dropped three red heart emojis. Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday also dropped two red-heart emojis on Shanaya’s post.

Just like Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana are also going to enter Bollywood. 

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Bedhadak’. Sharing a poster of the same on Instagram, she wrote, “A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan”.

As for Suhana Khan, it is speculated that she will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archie’s Comic reboot, which will stream on Netflix. Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are also expected to make their debut in the Archie’s series.

