Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor go glam for party, viral pics hit internet!

New Delhi: The oh so stunning generation next star kids - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor are breaking the internet. Why? Well, when the gang of glam girls decide to pose together and drop their pictures on social media, what else do you expect.

So, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram and shared pictures with her BFFs, dressed up for what looked like a fun party. Take a look here:

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

Out of this cool bunch of pretty girls, Ananya Panday has already made her entry into the showbiz world, Shanaya Kapoor assisted cousin sister Janhvi Kapoor in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' while Navya has stayed away from the arclights and is busy with her own venture Aara Health.