हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor go glam for party, viral pics hit internet!

Speculation about Suhana Khan making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut. However, nothing has been announced as yet.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor go glam for party, viral pics hit internet!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The oh so stunning generation next star kids - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor are breaking the internet. Why? Well, when the gang of glam girls decide to pose together and drop their pictures on social media, what else do you expect.

So, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram and shared pictures with her BFFs, dressed up for what looked like a fun party. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

Out of this cool bunch of pretty girls, Ananya Panday has already made her entry into the showbiz world, Shanaya Kapoor assisted cousin sister Janhvi Kapoor in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' while Navya has stayed away from the arclights and is busy with her own venture Aara Health. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Suhana KhanAnanya PandayNavya Naveli NandaShanaya KapoorNavya Nandasrk daughter
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra reveals how once at Cannes her 'zipper to designer Cavalli dress broke' minutes before the red carpet!
  • 1,07,20,048Confirmed
  • 1,54,010Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M14S

Farmers Protest: What is the current situation on Delhi's borders?