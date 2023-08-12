Suhana Khan Gets Mobbed After Exiting Mumbai Event In Sassy Black Bodycon Dress, Gives Money To Needy Before Rushing To Her Car - Watch

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647918
Suhana Khan Gets Mobbed After Exiting Mumbai Event In Sassy Black Bodycon Dress, Gives Money To Needy Before Rushing To Her Car

Suhana Khan's Viral Video: Shah Rukh's daughter made sure she does hand-out some cash to the woman seeking help from her.

Aug 12, 2023

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana and wife Gauri Khan were recently seen turning heads at the unveiling event of Koel Purie Rinchet’s debut novel 'Clearly Invisible in Paris' at Mumbai's plush Olive. Dressed in a stunningly-fitted black bodycon dress, Suhana looked picture perfect while mommy Gauri looked chic in a white lacy top and blue denims with a yellow jacket complementing her entire attire.

SUHANA KHAN MOBBED AFTER EVENT

Suhana and mom Gauri Khan happily posed for the shutterbugs outside the plush hangout place and several videos from the event are available on social media. In one of the viral clippings, SRK's daughter can be seen exiting the launch book event and suddenly she gets mobbed by needy people on the road. Suhana calmly takes out her wallet and gives some cash to them, winning hearts of the fans. 


One person commented on the video writing: That's so sweet of her otherwise celebs Media ke aage bhi ignore krk chale jate hai.. Another one wrote: I like her so much . She has no proud no attitude. Shahrukh k sasnkar really appreciated ye bollywood me sbse ht k hai

Suhana's noble gesture did win the fans' love.

SUHANA KHAN'S BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

On the work front, Suhana Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.   

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby.

