Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Spotted With Vedang Raina On Dinner Outing, Star Kids Ooze Glamour in Mini Dresses

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Kapoor's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai for a dinner outing. The famous star kids were papped outside a plush restaurant in Mumbai.

Suhana looked pretty as ever in a mini blue striped dress which she carried with a blue sling bag and black footwear. As she walked inside the restaurant, she was greeted by Mihir Ahuja, who was waiting at the entrance. Khushi arrived at the restaurant along with her 'The Archies' co-star Vedang Raina. The two were seen arriving in the same car. While Khushi was seen donning a printed blue dress which came with a knotted details on the front, Vedang wore a rust brown shirt.

Both Khushi and Agastya were seen smiling at the cameras as they made their way to the restaurant.



For the unversed, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja will be making their debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film is set for release on Netflix this year.





There is strong buzz that SRK's little princess Suhana is dating Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Several fan accounts and pages on social media shared the news regarding the rumours about them dating after a HT report stated the same. The report quoted a source from the sets of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' confirming that Suhana and Agastya are in a relationship. The report further said that Agatsya introduced Suhana as his partner after she accompanied him to the Christmas brunch hosted by Kapoors, with whom Agastya is related from his father’s side. It also stated that Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda even approves of their relationship but they don’t want to make it official yet.



However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

