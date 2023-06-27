Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 11 Update: Abhishek, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar Caught Breaking Rule, Get Nominated

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has been buzzing with intense emotions and unexpected turns as contestants navigate the challenges and dynamics of the show. In a series of dramatic events, the housemates have experienced heartfelt moments, surprising alliances, shocking evictions, and rule-breaking consequences.

The day begins with contestants engaging in intense workouts, displaying their camaraderie and support for each other.

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded during breakfast when Jad Habib breaks into tears. Overwhelmed by his past struggles with food, he shared his emotional journey with the other contestants. "I used to sleep without food, on the road, and even rummage into garbage bins to find something to eat. I couldn't bring myself to refuse food to anyone, no matter the circumstances. It's a heart-wrenching feeling that I am eating all the good food in front of the rest of you who haven't got the same."

Jad's vulnerability touched everyone's hearts, highlighting the harsh realities of life. Manisha Rani consoled Jad: "It's okay, Jad. Remember, it's just a game, and everyone has to find their inner strength. We're all going through our own struggles. I know you have an emotional side that makes you feel this way. Just come to one corner and eat food by yourself, no one will feel bad.



Bebika, Avinash Sachdev Share A Laughter

Amidst the ever-changing dynamics of the Bigg Boss OTT house, the dynamics between Bebika and Avinash took a surprising turn. After several heated arguments last week, they are now seen laughing and enjoying each other's company. The rapid shifts in relationships within the house continue to captivate viewers.

In a mid-week twist orchestrated by the audience, Aaliya Siddiqui was unexpectedly evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Pooja Bhatt's shocking statement, "Sirf bacha paida karne se koi maa nahi ban jati" added fuel to the eviction decision. The power of the audience as the "Asli Boss" this season remains evident.

Jad Habib, Manisha Rani Discuss Potential Kiss

The topic of romance emerged in the house as Manisha and Jad discussed a potential kiss. Cyrus playfully insisted that Manisha should make it happen, leading her to seek permission from her 'Babuji'. In a surprising revelation, Manisha promised to give Jad a kiss on the day of the finale, in front of Salman and the entire audience.

Bebika-Manisha Verbal Spat

Bebika accuses Manisha Rani of laughing at her while Abhishek bodyshamed her during the nomination process, and it left her extremely hurt. Manisha is taken aback at the accusation from Bebika and cries at the fact that the latter would think that of her. She said that Bebika should have spoken to her about it in private than bringing the issue in front of others.

Housemates Break Rules, Abhishek, Akanksha, Jiya Get Nominated

The Bigg Boss OTT house witnessed a game-changing twist as Abhishek, Akanksha, and Jiya were caught breaking the cardinal rule of discussing nominations. The consequence was immediate and unprecedented, as Bigg Boss nominated the trio. This turn of events has forced them to reassess their strategies and fight harder to prove their worth.