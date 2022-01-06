Suhana Khan strikes killer pose for fans in sultry, animal print dress - See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan broke the internet on Thursday (January 6) with her sunkissed photos in a cheetah print strappy dress.

The star kid, who returned to Mumbai from New York last year, looked stunning as she posed on her white leather sofa under the warm sunlight. Suhana went for a minimal makeup look with pink lips and faded eye-shadow.

Her dress was style goals and a dream piece for every fashionista's wardrobe. Check out her latest pics here:

Her best friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday also dropped praises for the pics in the comment section.

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

Suhana Khan's brother Aryan Khan was embroiled in a huge, public controversy after he was arrested on October 3, 2021, in a drugs case by the NCB. After spending three weeks in jail, the star kid was granted bail by the Bombay HC on October 28, 2021.