SUHANA KHAN

Suhana Khan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Rumored Beau Agastya Nanda Steals Hearts

 Agastya Nanda will next be seen in the film 'Ikkis', which also stars legendary actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat.

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 04:05 PM IST|Source: ANI
Suhana Khan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Rumored Beau Agastya Nanda Steals Hearts (Image: @suhanakhan/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, penned a sweet birthday wish for her 'The Archies' co-star Agastya Nanda.

Taking to Instagram Story, Suhana posted a picture showcasing her and Agastya in a goofy mood. Suhana could be seen pulling Agastya's ear.

Suhana looks gorgeous in a black tube dress, while Agastya is seen in a black shirt and a white jacket. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday."

Suhana and Agastya are rumoured to be dating each other. However, they have not disclosed anything about their bond.

Agastya's sister and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda also posted a special birthday message for him. She shared a collage of their pictures together.

The first one was a childhood picture in which Navya held her brother in her lap. The other picture shows the brother and sister recreating the same pose from their childhood.

"Happy birthday Jr! (red heart emoji) I love you," she captioned the post.

Agastya is the grandson of veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. He made his acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'.

In the coming months, he will be seen in the film 'Ikkis', which also stars legendary actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat.

"Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release in 2025. It is being made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. 

