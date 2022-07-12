NewsLifestylePeople
ATHIYA SHETTY KL RAHUL WEDDING

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding date fixed - Deets inside!

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding: The marriage event, every detail of which is being overseen by the bride herself, is expected to take place in Mumbai.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 05:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding date fixed - Deets inside!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who has been dating KL Rahul, captain of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of the Indian national team for more than three years, is set to tie the knot with him in the coming three months.

A source close to Athiya told India Today that preparations for the wedding are going in full swing and Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya's family.

The couple, along with their families, reportedly visited the new house to see the progress as they will be moving in soon. The wedding, every detail of which is being overseen by the bride herself, is expected to take place in Mumbai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

According to India Today, Athiya recently jetted off to Germany with KL Rahul for his treatment. The cricketer was ruled out of India's tour of England due to an injury. The 30-year-old, who sustained a groin injury, underwent surgery in Germany. The source further revealed that Rahul would remain there for about a month and Athiya would be by his side during his recovery.

 

Athiya Shetty KL Rahul weddingAthiya Shetty KL Rahul marriageAthiya ShettyKL Rahul

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir