Sunny Kaushal Reveals Why Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Had No Phone Policy For Their Wedding

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was one of the most secret affairs in the tinsel town. Many thought it was fake news until the couple shared their wedding pictures on Instagram and made it official. Very few were part of VicKat’s wedding. Sunny Kaushal who was happiest for his brother Vicky getting married to his dream girl talks about the no phone policy at the wedding.

Sunny revealed to Zoom that the no-phone policy was because a privacy breach but, "What we did, it was very interesting, we kept a no-phone policy on ground, not because of privacy or anything but because we realised that people are enjoying so much at the moment that none of us needed phones."

Sharing the insight details about the wedding Sunny said. “My friends, my relatives, and Katrina’s relatives, everybody bonded so well, we partied and enjoyed so much that we did not realise where those three days went. There was no pressure to hide or show anything. Pressure lekar nahi ho pati hain shaadi”.

Katrina and Vicky got married in 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple is right now reportedly awaiting the arrival of their first child in London. But lately, Katrina quashed pregnancy rumours at the Bad Newzz special screening as there was no visible spotting of the baby bump.