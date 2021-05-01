हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber school couples on 'keeping the spark alive' in fun dance video - Watch!

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share ways through which she and her husband Daniel Weber kept the spark alive in their relationship.

Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber school couples on &#039;keeping the spark alive&#039; in fun dance video - Watch!
Instagram: Sunny Leone

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is still in a celebratory mood after completing 10 years together with husband Daniel Weber on April 9, 2021, and took to Instagram to post an adorable video on how the couple still have amazing chemistry after all this time. 

The 'One Night Stand' actress shared a fun dance reel on Instagram where the duo was seen dancing while pointing at text on the screen that gave tips to couples on 'keeping the spark alive' in a relationship. Leone was seen wearing a bright yellow crop top with high-waisted jeans while her husband Daniel Weber was seen donning a black T-shirt and cool sunglasses.

The couple listed out ideas such as - Always communicate, Plan date nights, Cook together, Make each other laugh, Appreciate each other.

Have a look at their adorable video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 erotic thriller 'Jism 2' and went on to star in several Bollywood films such as 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'Tera Intezaar'.

On the work front, the popular model-actress is busy with her upcoming film 'Shero.' The actress keeps on sharing her behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the movie which is being shot in Kerala. Before that, Sunny just wrapped up shooting for Vikram Bhatt's 'Anamika'.

She will also be next seen in 'The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon' directed by Ramesh Thete, co-starring Arjun Rampal.

