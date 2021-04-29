Sunny Leone urges fans to register for COVID vaccine amid surge in cases

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sunny Leone urges fans to get their registrations done and to get vaccinated

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: As the nation is gearing up towards making vaccination available to all those above 18 years of age from May 1, 2021, celebrities are leaving no stone unturned in creating awareness about it. The recent one to join the league is none other than Sunny Leone. Sunny Leone urged her fans to get their registration done and to get vaccinated in order to be safe from the novel deadly coronavirus. 

She posted a photo of herself along with the message on Instagram. 

She wrote, ''Let's take the fight to #covid_19..its time to get Vaccinated!!
Vaccinate yourself and your loved ones to give everyone especially the Frontline warriors a fighting chance against the pandemic!!
Register: cowin.gov.in
A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

In the picture, Sunny can be seen wearing a black corset top, which she paired it with a mustard coloured leather jacket. 

On the work front, the popular model-actress is busy with her upcoming film 'Shero.' The actress keeps on sharing her behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the movie which is being shot in Kerala. Earlier to that, Sunny just wrapped up shooting for Vikram Bhatt's 'Anamika'.

