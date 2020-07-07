Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's former manager Disha Salian's family issues statement: Kindly help us heal

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's family has issued a statement reacting to the rumours on social media surrounding her. Disha died by suicide on June 8, just a few days before Sushant's death. She jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad.

The statement issued by her family was shared by actor Varun Sharma on social media. Disha had managed Varun too.

"Dear all, Whoever is reading this, you may or may not be knowing us and Disha in person. But we all have one thing in common. We all are humans and have the ability to feel. Thus we hope you all understand our pain," read an excerpt from the statement.

"We lost someone we loved. The loss is too deep and grave to be processed. It`s a difficult situation for us as we are still trying to come to terms with her demise. But at the same time, what`s more upsetting are the several unnecessary rumours, conspiracy theories and speculations that are not just fake but are also hampering the wellbeing of her parents and close ones," the family added.

They further urged people to "help them heal by not entertaining or spreading fake rumours".

"Disha was someone's daughter, someone's sister and someone's friend. You all have someone who is fulfilling these roles in your lives. Look at them and tell us, how would you be feeling if same would be happening to your dear ones," the Salian family said.

"Empathy is the basic quality that makes us human. So let`s be human first. Please let her Rest in Peace and let's spread kindness," the statement concluded.

Varun shared the statement with the caption, "Let's not be insensitive, let's be more responsible rather than populating baseless allegations, let's act human, please. Let's respect the departed soul and remember her with a smile That’s the least we can do."

Apart from Sushant and Varun, Disha had also reportedly managed TV star Bharti Singh. Her death was mourned by several celebs, including Sushant, who died by suicide on June 14.