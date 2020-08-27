Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI grills Siddharth Pithani and two others for over 13 hours

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery has intensified with new developments coming to fore each day. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is in full swing and on Wednesday, the premier agency questioned late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and two others for over 13 hours.

Siddharth, cook Neeraj, and the watchman of the building where Sushant stayed were spotted leaving the DRDO guest house where the CBI quizzed them for 13 long hours. In fact, on Tuesday as well, the Pithani, Neeraj and Deepesh Sawant were interrogated for nearly 14 hours.

The CBI is probing the actor's death case from all possible angles. Pithani and others reportedly left the guest house at around 10.45 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sources suggest soon Sandip Ssingh - the filmmaker and self-proclaimed friend of Sushant can be summoned by the CBI for the probe. Sandip'sc call details have revealed that he was not in touch with Sushant for the longest time.

However, Sandip's constant phone call exchange with the ambulance driver and who took Sushant's body to Cooper hospital and investigating officer Bhushan Belnekar is under the scanner.

Reportedly, Sushant's family has alleged that when due to coronavirus outbreak only 20 people were allowed inside the crematorium for last rites, Sandip took charge to prepare the list of 20 people who would come. Sushant's family's approval was not taken.

In their 6-day investigation so far, Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj have been multiple times called for interrogation by the CBI.

On the other hand, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Apart from Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, the agency has also booked a few others, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already registered a case earlier. The NCB will probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs. A team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai.

The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.