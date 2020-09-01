Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI probes drug connection between Rhea Chakraborty and TV actor Suved Lohia

New Delhi: The CBI grilling session of Rhea Chakraborty and other close associates of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues in Mumbai as the investigation picks up pace in the mysterious death case. On Tuesday, Rhea was not called for the probe but her brother Showik and parents landed at the DRDO guesthouse for the inquiry.

According to sources, after the drug conspiracy has surfaced through various WhatsApp chats, the agency has been probing various angles related to Sushant Singh Rajput. From chats, drug exchange, money transfer from late actor's account to Kwan talent company and from that company to Rhea's account - everything is under the scanner.

On Monday, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha, Siddharth Pithani, Suved Lohia, Neeraj Singh, driver Razzaq and 2 employees of the Waterstone resort were called to the DRDO guest house.

Suved Lohia is a small-time actor and Rhea's good friend. However, he is reportedly on the radar of ED and NCB. Along with Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, Suved's name has also been associated with the drug conspiracy.

In fact, Rhea reportedly went in Suved's car to the ED office for questioning. The CBI on Monday tried digging out facts related to Suved and Rhea to understand whether there is any connection between the two and also to verify if former is the bridge between drugs mafia and other Bollywood celebrities.

The agency is also probing facts like what kind of parties took place at Sushant's home, who all were a part of the guest list and whether drugs were consumed during parties or not.

Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi transferred Rs 48 lakh from Sushant's account to Kwan talent company in the name of services. Then this amount was transferred into Rhea's account but not in one-go. The mystery around Rs 26 lakh amount in her account is being investigated.

Why did Kwan return the amount to Rhea? Has the company in the past returned the money to other celebrities as well? The CBI is probing all these facts and maybe Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha will be summoned again.

The agency also is working on finding out from the two employees of Waterstone resort who all came to meet Sushant and Rhea in the period of two months when they stayed there. Rs 34 lakh were paid from Sushant's account to Waterstone resort.

The CBI meanwhile on Tuesday summoned Rhea's parents for questioning.