Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty files petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation to Mumbai Police

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Mumbai Police, Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer confirmed the development. The step was taken by Rhea after an FIR was lodged against her by Sushant's father in Patna.

After the FIR, apart from the Mumbai Police, the Bihar Police is also investigating the case. A four-member police team reached Mumbai today to set up the investigation.

In the petition filed by the actress in the top court today, she has sought transfer of the case to Mumbai citing a case cannot be investigated by two teams.

Rhea's lawyer has said that when the investigation is already going on in Mumbai and details of it are being made available to the people, then it is illegal to file an FIR in the same case.

Meanwhile, six more people are likely to be interrogated in the case today. The Bihar Police team is currently investigating the transactions done by Sushant's bank accounts.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before his death by suicide on June 14. In the FIR, Sushant's father has levelled various allegations against Rhea. He has accused Rhea and her family of exploiting Sushant mentally and financially, keeping him away from his family and abetment to suicide, besides other offences.

The FIR filed in Patna is the case lodged after Sushant's death. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) on June 14.

The ADR was filed under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. No formal complaint was registered in connection with Sushant's death until his father registered the FIR in Patna.

(With IANS inputs)