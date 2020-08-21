Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt's WhatsApp chats from June 8 go viral

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been in news ever since her alleged boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June and his family accused her of abetment to suicide apart from other charges.

Now, transcript of a WhatsApp conversation that Rhea apparently had with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on June 8 has gone viral. The chat seems to suggest that the actress informed the filmmaker of the fact that she was leaving her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on that day.

The WhatsApp conversation between Rhea and Bhatt also hints at the fact that her father might not have been happy about her relationship with Sushant, and that Bhatt had advised her against it.

The content of these chats is quite shocking as the filmmaker reportedly advises Rhea on her relationship. Also, it is to be noted that Rhea's character in film 'Jalebi' was Ayesha. The actress reportedly wrote something related to this in her chat with the filmmaker.

"Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief," she wrote. In the next message, she wrote: "Our last call was a wake up call." The message that followed read, "You are my angel You were then And you are now."

In two separate messages, Bhatt replied: "Dont look back. Make it possible what is inevitable", and "My love to your father. He will be a happy man."

To this, Rhea replied, "Have found some courage, and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special."

Bhatt replied, "You are my child. I feel light".

Rhea then wrote, "Aaaah no words sir. The best emotions i feel i feel for u."

In reply, Bhatt wrote, "Thank u for being brave."

To this, Rhea stated in separate messages: "Thank you destiny that I met you"; "You are right", "Our path met for this day"; and "Not for a film, but something very different, every word you have said to me Echoes in me and feel a deep impact of your unconditional love".

Rhea also shared emojis of a rainbow and a dancing girl to express her happiness at various stages of the conversation. The conversation on WhatApp goes on, with Rhea writing, "I love you my best man"; and "Will make you proud".

Bhatt replied, with emojis of folded hands, "You have. Truly. It takes guts to do what you did. Don't look back."

Rhea's boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home on June 14. The late actor's family subsequently filed an FIR charging the actress and her family members with abetment to suicide among other charges.

The CBI has taken over investigation of the case. On August 20, an SIT of the Central Bureau of Investigation arrived in Mumbai to initiate the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

A source in the CBI said the agency officials will collect the documents from the Mumbai Police and meet the investigation officer, who handled the Sushant case.