Sushant Singh Rajput googled his name, read a few articles about self before suicide

New Delhi: In the latest development in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, it has been learnt that he googled his name before suicide and read a few news articles on him. The primary forensic report of his mobile collected these details, sources revealed on Wednesday.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was found hanging in his Bandra residence. The 34-year-old actor was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

As per the forensic report, Sushant searched for his name on Google at 10.15 am on June 14. The Google search history of his phone reveals that he wrote 'Sushant Singh Rajput' on the website and read a few articles on his and some news reports.

Mumbai Police is currently investigating the suicide case. Twenty-eight people, including members of his family, work associates, close friends and household staff, have been questioned so far.

During the interrogation, some of Sushant's friends also informed the cops that he was in stress and felt that someone was trying to tarnish his image. The actor often used to discuss reports published about him in magazines and newspapers with his team.

Sushant's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country. His fans haven't yet been able to come to terms with his death. Meanwhile, the prevalence of nepotism in the industry is again the talk of the town.

His final post-mortem report confirmed that he died by asphyxia due to hanging. The Mumbai Police also ruled any foul play in his suicide case.

Sushant was the star of films such as 'Kai Po Che!', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'PK', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Raabta', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore'. He debuted in Bollywood after ruling the TV industry for years.