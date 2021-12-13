'Sushant Singh Rajput is not a star': Abhishek Kapoor recalls when people didn't believe in 'Kedarnath' actor

New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor recently opened up on making 'Kedarnath' and revealed surprising details and setbacks he had to face while creating the now-loved film.

The 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' director revealed that investors of the film left the project as they thought Sushant Singh Rajput, the lead actor of the film, wasn't a 'star'.

However, Abhishek fought to make the film and added to the funding with his own money.

Talking about the difficult ordeal, he told India Today, "It is so strange. People were leaving Kedarnath saying Sushant is not a star. I was fighting for that movie. I put money from my own pocket to finish it. I was under so much pressure, but I had conviction so I had to make the film."

The director also said that he observed that late actor Sushant was in pain while filming owing to investors' backing out.

"While making Kedarnath, I knew Sushant was in pain. The thing is, once he passed away, the whole world became his fan. But it was not always like that. There was a system that didn’t let him believe how much he was loved. He did not get it. But he passed away, and it’s like the whole country exploded and declared how much they loved him. That’s the tragedy, he added.

On December 7, Kedarnath had its third anniversary and the film's lead actress Sara Ali Khan had penned a special note for the film and her memories with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

She wrote in her Instagram post caption, "3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts. From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant."

Abhishek Kapoor launched Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kai Po Che' and then worked with him again for 'Kedarnath'. The filmmaker's latest project is 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His sudden death sent shock waves across his family, friends and fans. The 34-year-old star in a short span of time earned all the love of his followers, leaving behind a lasting memory.