Sara Ali Khan tightly hugs Janhvi Kapoor at AP Dhillon concert, Ibrahim Ali Khan also present: Watch video

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan who is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’ was seen attending AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai along with actress Janhvi Kapoor and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Various videos of the trio enjoying the concert have surfaced online. In one of the videos, Sara who is already at the venue grooving on singer’s peppy song numbers rushed towards Janhvi, who had come along with Ibrahim, and gave her a tight hug.

Check out the videos:

Sara, Janhvi and Ibrahim ditched their private cars and drivers and opted for a cab ride back home after the concert at Grand Hyatt's The Black Boxx.

Sara was dressed in a neon green denim jacket and shorts that she wore with a white crop top. Janhvi wore a figure-hugging black dress. Ibrahim was dressed casually in a blue t-shirt.

Janhvi and Sara often party, travel and work out together. Sara in a media conclave had earlier admitted that they are not best friends but have developed a bond with each other during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two even travelled to Kedarnath together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in ‘Atragi Re’ along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Janhvi, on the other hand, has Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline. Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently working as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He is also expected to make his Bollywood debut soon.