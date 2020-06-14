Sushant Singh Rajput - Lesser known facts about the actor that will make you teary-eyed!

New Delhi: Television turned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and tragic demise has left film and TV industry utterly shocked. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra pad in Mumbai, reportedly.

More details about the reason behind him committing suicide are currently being investigated.

- He was one of the finest students during his school days and stood at 7th Rank AIEEE in 2003. The actor even got admission in Delhi College of Engineering and even did Mechanical Engineering but later chose the glamour world.

- He is often touted as another Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood since he had no family relation in the glamour industry and made it big after being part of Indian TV. Sushant self-confessed he used to mimic King Khan during his school days to impress girls.

- This genius lad was also the National Olympiad Winner in Physics. Sushant took martial art lessons from Allan Ami.

- He left Delhi Technological University (DTU) because of several backlogs as he rarely used to get time for studies after he started participating in theatre and dance.

- Sushant was very close to his mother but her death in 2002 left him devastated. This happened just after he had his 12th board exams. Even his last post was related to his mother.