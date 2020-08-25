हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty's company Vividrage Rheality auditor Sandeep Sridhar, Siddharth Pithani to be grilled by CBI

Sandeep and Pithani were spotted at the DRDO guest house where the CBI officials will probe them. 

Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty's company Vividrage Rheality auditor Sandeep Sridhar, Siddharth Pithani to be grilled by CBI

New Delhi: As the CBI investigation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death enters Day 5, new angles are being probed by the agency. According to sources, Sandeep Sridhar, auditor of Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty's company Vividrage RhealityX Pvt Ltd and Siddharth Pithani will be probed today.

Sandeep and Pithani were spotted at the DRDO guest house where the CBI officials will probe them. Sushant's cook Neeraj will also be questioned by the premiere probe agency on the third consecutive day. 

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case in full swing. The SIT of CBI has already recreated the crime scene in the presence of Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and house help Deepesh Sawant - all the three were present when the actor died. 

Soon, Rhea Chakraborty can be summoned by the CBI for the interrogation.

 

