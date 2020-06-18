Sushant Singh Rajput’s family immerse his ashes in Ganga, bids him final farewell

New Delhi: Late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes were immersed in the holy Ganga by his father KK Singh, his sisters and other family members. They bid him a final farewell today in their hometown Patna.

In a Facebook post earlier on Thursday, Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti had posted that she reached Patna on Wednesday and the actor’s asthi visarjan will happen later on Thursday. She also urged Sushant’s fans to pray for him and celebrate his life.

“Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell,” she wrote.

Sushant, 34, died by suicide on Sunday. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months. His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the nation. India has been mourning the much-adored star with heartwarming posts.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the star of film such as ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichore’. He debuted in Bollywood in 2013. Prior to making a career in films, he ruled the TV industry with his blockbuster show ‘Pavitra Rishta’.