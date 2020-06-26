Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Police questions Netflix Director Aashish Singh, who earlier worked with YRF

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14, 2020, has left his family, fans and the entire film fraternity in a state of shock. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence and was reportedly battling depression for the past few months.

Although after the final post-mortem report, Mumbai police confirmed that it is a clear case of suicide by asphyxia due to hanging, ruling out any foul play his fans have been demanding CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe.

Mumbai police today recorded the statement of Netflix Director Aashish Singh, who earlier was Vice President, Production is Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Aashish said, "Sushant did not break the contract. He parted ways on an amicable note. We stayed in touch though. This was 5 years back. The cops called me as they wanted to know about the YRF contract of the actor. There was no internal rift between Sushant and the company."

"A few of the movies didn't workout while he did work on 2 YRF movies and the third one didn't happen."

Aashish was instrumental in fixing Sushant Singh Rajput's contract with YRF back when he started out.

Aashish maintained that although he was the one to facilitate the contract, he has no idea what went wrong. He refused on comment on the third YRF venture which didn't work out with Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Mumbai police is currently investigating the matter and have recorded statements of Sushant's friends, staff and associates.