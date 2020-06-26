No Sushant Singh Rajput case angle in TikTok star Siya Kakkar suicide, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police while investigating the suicide of 16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar seized her cellphone and are trying to unlock it. The police hopes to find some clue as to the reason for her taking the extreme step.

Help from her family members is being sought to unlock the phone.

The police are also investigating if Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death had triggered any kind of tension for the teenager. Though, the family members have not mentioned any such incident.

The police has confirmed that she was under stress since the past four to five days but no body knows the reason. Her school is closed and the police are trying to talk her school authorites and close friends for more information.

The young and bright TikToker, who has a huge fan following on social media platforms, reportedly hung herself at her residence in Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Wednesday night around 9 pm.

Siya Kakkar's family is deeply shocked by the untoward tragic incident and refused to speak to anyone at this moment.

Reportedly, her manager Arjun Sarin told a leading daily that Siya was one of the talents his company Fame Experts. He maintained that they did speak a day before the incident regarding some projects and she seemed 'fine'.