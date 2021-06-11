Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to do a dance film with me: Remo D'Souza recalls his last meeting with late actor

New Delhi: Ace choreographer Remo D'Souza recently revealed that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had wanted to do a dance film with him and recalled his stunning performances when he was a contestant in the show 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja' in a recent interview.

He told ETimes that after entering the Bollywood industry, Sushant had appeared on Remo's show 'Dance+' to promote one of his movies and during his time there, he confessed that he really wanted to work on a dance film with the choreographer.

He said, "Sushant wanted to do a dance film. When he had come on my show, Dance+, for the promotion of one of his movies, he had asked me to work on a dance film with him. I wish I could have."

He further praised the 'Kedarnath' actor and expressed that he's an amazing dancer.

"Right from his first performance on JDJ, we knew he had the potential to win. To me, he was a winner. In fact, I was surprised he lost. He was such a good-looking boy, who owned the stage each time he stepped on it. He was great with every dance form that he tried," he added.

The choreographer revealed that recalling this particular conversation gives him goosebumps as it was his last meeting with the actor.

It's a lesser know fact but Sushant Singh Rajput was trained for dance at Shiamak Davar's academy and was a part of his dance troop. He has also performed as a background dancer at award shows.

On June 14, 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home leaving his friends, family and fans in immense pain. The loss of the talented star left the Bollywood industry in shambles and fans are still mourning his untimely death.

As an actor, Sushant had started on the small screen with his television roles in the 2008 show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by Zee TV's popular show 'Pavitra Rishta' by Ekta Kapoor.

Owing to his talent and charm, his performance in 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside Ankita Lokhande led him to reach new heights and gave him immense popularity, opening a gateway to Bollywood.

Soon the rising star made his movie debut with Abhishek Kapoor`s 2013 release Kai Po Che! and then went on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Drive, and Dil Bechara.