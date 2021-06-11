हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

A look at Sushant Singh Rajput's 50 dreams: Learn how to fly a plane, dive into a 'blue hole'

Apart from acting, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had many other dreams he wanted to achieve and often discussed them on his social media. 

A look at Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s 50 dreams: Learn how to fly a plane, dive into a &#039;blue hole&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary is around the corner and his family, friends and fans are understandably emotional, still reeling from his sudden and unfortunate loss. 

While the void he left in the Bollywood industry will never be filled, he has left us with many great films, quotes and thoughtful posts to remember him. Scrolling through his Twitter, you may have come across his bucket list of 50 dreams that he wanted to fulfill. 

Apart from acting, the 'Kedarnath' star had many other dreams he wanted to achieve and often discussed them on his social media.

His long list included dreams such as "learning how to fly a plane, training for IronMan triathlon, playing a cricket match left-handed, learning Morse Code, helping children learn about space, playing tennis with a champion tennis ball and doing a four clap push up".

Known for his putting his all in everything he does, Sushant managed to achieve many of the dreams he strived for such as "Help train more and more women in Self-Defense, To dive into a BLUE hole, Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater at Delhi Technological University, Spend a day at The Large Hadron Collider, CERN".

On June 14, 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home leaving his friends, family and fans in immense pain. The loss of the talented star left the Bollywood industry in shambles and fans are still mourning his untimely death.

As an actor, Sushant had started on the small screen with his television roles in the 2008 show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by Zee TV's popular show 'Pavitra Rishta' by Ekta Kapoor.

Owing to his talent and charm, his performance in 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside Ankita Lokhande led him to reach new heights and gave him immense popularity, opening a gateway to Bollywood.

Soon the rising star made his movie debut with Abhishek Kapoor`s 2013 release Kai Po Che! and then went on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Drive, and Dil Bechara.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput first death anniversarySushant Singh Rajput dreamsSushant Singh Rajput bucket listSushant Singh Rajput twittersushant singh rajput deathremembering Sushant Singh Rajput
Next
Story

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's first pic with baby bump out, photo confirms pregnancy rumour!

Must Watch

PT6M9S

Bollywood Breaking: Nikhil Jain's reply on Nusrat Jahan's allegations