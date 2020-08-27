Sushant Singh Rajput was not into drugs, he was made to have it by Rhea Chakraborty: Former staff member

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, sending shockers to the nation. Nearly after two months, the investigation of his death case has gone to the CBI, which is currently probing it from all angles.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, one of Sushant's former staff members, who worked with him for a year has opened up on the whole drug conspiracy. The staff member worked with the late actor until January 2020.

He clarified that Sushant was not into drugs till January 2020 as I never saw him doing it. He said, "after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life, he was given it. Sushant was not addicted to it, but was made to have it."

"He only used to drink and smoke cigarettes."

The staff member stated that various things are being said about the late actor only to tarnish his image. Rhea and Sushant met during a film shooting and got into a relationship later.

He added that Rhea took charge of Sushant's life. Now that CBI is investigating the case, truth will come out.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

A five-member team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will reach Mumbai shortly to probe the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The team has been constituted under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra.

Apart from Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, the agency has also booked a few others, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already registered a case earlier. The NCB will probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs. A team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai.

The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.