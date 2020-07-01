Sushant Singh Rajput's family alleges Shekhar Suman, friend Sandip Ssingh using actor's suicide for political gains

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking death by suicide has raised many eyebrows. Leaving behind his family, fans and film fraternity grieving, the 34-year-old Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Actor Shekhar Suman recently visited actor's family in Patna, Bihar and extended condolences.

The veteran actor, along with RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav conducted a press conference in Patna, raising some important concerns related to Sushant's untimely death, demanding CBI enquiry in the case.

However, the family has expressed its displeasure over the banner which was used during the press con, making it a political gimmick. Incidentally, soon after the presser, Shekhar Suman joined RJD. The actor previously contested elections in Bihar from a Congress ticket.

The family maintains, "Everything is under investigation in Mumbai and giving media byte in Patna under the political banner is just for political mileage. Family is capable enough to demand all this and keep doing and waiting for police investigation report hence any kind of politics and political intervention not needed. There are already political people in the family who will take this up."

No one from the family was informed about this press conference.

Also, the family is unhappy with actor's so-called friend Sandip Ssingh, who soon after Sushant's death spoke to the media that there is nothing suspicious and we all think is all wrong, giving a clean chit to everyone in the film fraternity. During the presser, Sandip shared the dais with Tejashvi Yadav and Shekhar Suman.

In the press conference, Shekhar Suman talked about gangism in Bollywood and how Sushant changed 50 sim cards. There are a few questions raising doubts:

When Sandip had already given clean chit Bollywood personalities then why did he again go to the media through Shekhar Suman?

Is he somehow trying to defend big personalities of Bollywood?

Was the family informed about the press conference? If yes, then why no one was invited from his family?

This all together creates doubt because social media is flooded with Sandip Ssingh interrogation request.

In India, if you do Jatt Andolan and Maratha Aandolan and reservation protest, the government will listen to you but when millions of people requesting to probe through CBI why government not listening to it. Is the government also in some pressure?

Meanwhile, Mumbai police is currently investigating the case and have so far recorded the statement of 28 people.