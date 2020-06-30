Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sanjana Sanghi records statement, Shekhar Kapur to be interrogated soon

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Sanjana Sanghi in his death case. She reached the Bandra police station earlier today and was questioned for over eight hours.

So far, statements of 28 people, including family members of Sushant, his close friend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and others, have been recorded in his death case.

The Mumbai Police is investigating every angle behind his death.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

As per sources, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's statement will also be recorded soon over his recent statement. Shekhar Kapur had cast the actor in his film 'Paani'. However, the project got delayed. After Sushant's death, he tweeted that he "knew the story of the people that let him down as he would weep on his shoulder."

“I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput,” read the filmmaker’s tweet.

Meanwhile, sources also claim that a "known name" is likely to appear before the Mumbai Police in the next 24 hours to record the statement.

The final post-mortem report has confirmed that Sushant died by asphyxia due to hanging. The Mumbai Police also ruled out any foul play behind his death.