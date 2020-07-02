Sushant Singh Rajput's fans demand CBI enquiry to his suicide case, make it top trend on Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and followers are heart-broken over his sudden and untimely demise. The talented star was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. It is learnt that he was battling depression for the past few months, reportedly. His shocking death has left behind his grieving family, fans and friends.

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case and has recorded the statements of around 28 persons in connection with the actor. However, Sushant's fans are demanding a CBI enquiry into the suicide case to ensure a fair probe.

So much so that #CBIMustForSushant has become one of the top trends on Twitter. Take a look at some of the fan tweets:

I request to our government please do CBI Enquiry for sushant Singh rajput.#CBIMustForSushant pic.twitter.com/e54CHG9Ca9 — Voice 2 (Justice for SSR) (@gobinda_msd_kr) July 2, 2020

#CBIMustForSushant

Justice delayed is justice denied.

I don't understand why the case hasn't transferred to CBI yet?? #ArrestMurdererOfSushant#BeFairInSSRMurderCase — Subhash chuodhary (@SubhashBurdak13) July 2, 2020

Some people who have no talent only hatred , no compassion only jealousy murdered our Sushant Singh Rajput because they were afraid of him. We will not stop here we will fight for justice to be served. Prime minister @narendramodi should order CBI investigation #CBIMustForSushant — Anurag Anand (@anuraganandras1) July 2, 2020

Fans have pointed out how Sushant's Instagram and Twitter handles have been mysteriously being operated by someone as there is a difference in the number of people he was earlier 'following'. Also, comments are being deleted regularly. Instagram memorialised the actor's account sometime back and added 'Remembering' to it.

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star from 'Dil Bechara' Sanjana Sanghi was questioned by the Mumbai police for about 9 hours recently. She took to her social media and in a cryptic post revealed that she is leaving Mumbai and heading to her home in Delhi.

Sushant's death by suicide has once again brought back the ghost of nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood with people opening up on having dealt with it at least once in their careers.