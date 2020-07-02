हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans demand CBI enquiry to his suicide case, make it top trend on Twitter

It is learnt that he was battling depression for the past few months, reportedly. His shocking death has left behind his grieving family, fans and friends. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and followers are heart-broken over his sudden and untimely demise. The talented star was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. It is learnt that he was battling depression for the past few months, reportedly. His shocking death has left behind his grieving family, fans and friends. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput googled his name, read a few articles about self before suicide

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case and has recorded the statements of around 28 persons in connection with the actor. However, Sushant's fans are demanding a CBI enquiry into the suicide case to ensure a fair probe.

So much so that #CBIMustForSushant has become one of the top trends on Twitter. Take a look at some of the fan tweets: 

Fans have pointed out how Sushant's Instagram and Twitter handles have been mysteriously being operated by someone as there is a difference in the number of people he was earlier 'following'. Also, comments are being deleted regularly. Instagram memorialised the actor's account sometime back and added 'Remembering' to it. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's family alleges Shekhar Suman, friend Sandip Ssingh using actor's suicide for political gains

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star from 'Dil Bechara' Sanjana Sanghi was questioned by the Mumbai police for about 9 hours recently. She took to her social media and in a cryptic post revealed that she is leaving Mumbai and heading to her home in Delhi. 

Sushant's death by suicide has once again brought back the ghost of nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood with people opening up on having dealt with it at least once in their careers.

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput diessushant singh rajput suicideCBITwitterSSRSSR suicide
