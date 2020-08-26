Sushant Singh Rajput's friends seek protection after receiving threats, tweet goes viral!

New Delhi: The mystery around Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death deepens as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducts its probe in the case. Amid all of this, two of Sushant's friends are seeking protection as they threat for their lives.

One of Sushant's choreographer friends named Ganesh Hiwarkar's tweet seeking help for himself and another person named Ankit went viral and soon netizens thronged to offer assistance.

Ganesh replied with another tweet writing: Thank you so much all of you for ur amazing support, cause of all ur blessings we feel protected, we will fight for Sushant till our last breath, now ankit is stay wid me from last 2 days we r together, just pray for Sushants Justice. Thank u so much

Meanwhile, a sensational exposé Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chat has hinted at a possible drug conspiracy. The deleted WhatsApp chats were reportedly retrieved and unfold the conversation between Rhea and Gaurav Arya - the man who is allegedly a drug dealer.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in Sushant's case has revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in WhatsApp chat. It is likely that that the CBI team can join hands with ED in order to analyze the data of Rhea's phone.

It has been learnt that the CBI will question Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, house manager Samuel Miranda, staff Deepesh Sawant.

All of these close to Sushant and Rhea while they stayed together, therefore, the CBI will quiz them over this new-found drug controversy.

In other development, the State Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to DCP Abhishek Trimukhe and Cooper Hospital, seeking a reply on why Rhea Chakraborty was allowed to enter the mortuary where Sushant Singh Rajput's body was kept when only blood relations are allowed.

The notice has sought a reply from Mumbai police and Cooper hospital on why the rules were not followed in this case, reportedly.